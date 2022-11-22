APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer.

Skylar Neese was a regular 16-year-old student. She was an honors student, a good daughter and supposedly a good influence on her friends. Skylar’s parents, Mary and David Neese remember her always with fondness. She was a part of a trio of close friends, or at least they were supposed to be, until she went missing after sneaking out with them one night.

It’s been 10 years since the disappearance of Skylar Neese of Star City, West Virginia – Only, her case isn’t cold. Skylar was murdered by her two so-called best friends. Skylar was a regular 16-year-old High School student at University High. On July 6, 2012, she was lured into a remote clearing in Pennsylvania, where her friends Rachel Shoaf and Sheila Eddy stabbed her in the back in cold blood.

