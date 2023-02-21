APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer.

The twenty-fifth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the case of a 15 year-old boy murdered under unknown circumstances, is available right now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and here on our website.

A 15 year old boy was found dead under the Fort Henry Bridge in Wheeling, West Virginia. His name was Kyle Morgan, and it has been almost seven years since he died. There were very few breaks in the case. With no evidence, no leads, and no motive or suspects, the case has run cold. With family here in Southern West Virginia, Crime in the Coalfields seeks to shed light on Kyle’s story so that answers can be found.

It’s been almost 7 years since Kyle Morgan went missing and was found. His family deserves answers. If you know any details, you could be the key to solving the crime.

Listen to the brand new episode and all of the previous Crime in the Coalfields episodes right here!