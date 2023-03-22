APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer.

The twenty-seventh episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the case of a mother who went missing on the night of her son’s first birthday, is available right now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and here on our website.

A woman from Mercer County goes missing after her son’s first birthday. Did she leave without a trace or was she murdered? Brenda Lambert was a fun-loving and feisty woman, according to her sister. So why would she leave her children? Did her husband drive her away? The case is cold enough that we may never find out the answers to these questions, but it doesn’t stop hope. Christy Kennedy, Brenda’s Sister hasn’t given up hope, even garnering the interest of national television and most recently: Crime in the Coalfields.

Harper and Izzy tackle the few details surrounding this case, from the lack of evidence or suspects to the feelings of the family members who still hold out hope for Brenda Lambert to return home.

Listen to the brand new episode and all of the previous Crime in the Coalfields episodes right here!