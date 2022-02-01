CRIME IN THE COALFIELDS: Oreanna Myers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- The Beckley Rotary Club held a blanket drive through January. The blankets were collected by the group for The United Way Warming Center.

The warming center is available when weather conditions move in for anyone who may be affected by the cold or in need of a warm place. Rotary Club President Rick Macak said his group set out to collect one-hundred blankets this year.

With the month of January with more cold days then warm, Dacal said the warming center has been utilized 16 times already. In 2020 when the center was established, it was only used 4 times. Dacal said those who come in to the warming centers can take the blankets with them as well. She says drives like these are so important to her center.