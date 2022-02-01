CRIME IN THE COALFIELDS: Oreanna Myers

WILLIAMSBURG, WV (WVNS) — It’s a crime one small community in Greenbrier County will never forget. Five children murdered at the hands of one woman. A heartbreaking story that left many questions unanswered. Now, this case is putting a spotlight on what lawmakers say is much needed reform to Child Protective Services.
