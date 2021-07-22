Destination WV: Riding side by sides at Burning Rock

SLAB FORK, WV (WVNS) — The Mountain State has many activities to offer from White Water Rafting to Ziplining, but have you ever ridden in a side by side?

Burning Rock Off-Road Park is located in Slab Fork, Raleigh County. The park consists of more than 150 miles of trails woven through their 10,000 acres.

Dyane Corcoran is the Marketing Director at Burning Rock. She said the park has much more to offer, however, everyone comes for the trails.

“We have trails from our friendly green trails for your novice or beginner riders, all the way to the most challenging bike trails,” Corcoran said.

The off-road park is open to full size vehicles, like trucks or Jeeps, side by sides, atv’s, and more.

This year, Burning Rock is not offering rentals, but Corcoran said there’s a company in Bluefield, Mercer County who will deliver the rentals to the location. That place is called Double Down Rentals.