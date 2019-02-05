'YOUR GOVERNMENT' Episode 2: Brandon Steele talks criminal justice reform, social security tax Video

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) - Every other Monday, 59News Anchor Riley Phillips, will be talking to local legislators about the work they are doing for their districts. This week, Riley sat down with Delegate Brandon Steele who represents District 29.

Brandon Steele was ready to get to work for the people of Raleigh County. He already had the opportunity to introduce several bills. He said most of them are dealing with criminal justice reform.

"Focusing on habitual offenders, focusing on repeat offenders, stopping the practices of giving good time credit to individuals that repeatedly go to prison and are committing felonies over and over again. So, I've been really pleased to introduce those and looking forward to those coming up in committee. Also, advancing some of our platform bills. One would be the repeal of business inventory tax which I was happy to be able to co-sponsor that and that'll be coming up very soon. Guaranteeing the automatic right of appeal to the supreme court from the civil court or the trial court, and the repeal of social security tax for our seniors. So, those are all the things really important to me and it's been really fun being up here and getting to start working on that," Steele said.

Steele said he is also excited to begin working on legislation that will directly affect his constituents in the 29th District.

"Well I think a lot of the tax stuff that we're working on is probably going to impact the people in my district directly. Most of the businesses in my district are small businesses and those businesses will see a direct impact if we can achieve the repeal of the business inventory tax. We have a lot of seniors in my district so if we can repeal the social security tax, that is going to have a big impact on them and their quality of life. So, I'm really looking forward to pushing those. I encourage everyone to pay attention to what we're doing up here. If you have a question or comment, feel free to call us. We look forward to hearing from you," Steele said.

The House of Delegates approved HB 2001 on February 1, which would repeal the state income tax on social security. The bill now moves to the Senate for approval.