12 Days of Strays adoption event begins

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Many animals are currently sitting at the Mercer County Animal Shelter waiting to find their forever home. These little faces and paws inspired shelter director, Stacey Harman, to hold a 12 Days of Strays adoption event at the shelter.

“Offer all of our adoptions at $12 a piece. Certain animals, 12 animals to be precise, is attached to a number. Nobody knows that number, if you adopt that animal then you’ll get a gift card as well,” Harman said.

People have from Dec. 10, 2019 to Dec. 21, 2019 to make one animal’s Christmas wish come true at this reduced price. The shelter will be allowing adoptions from 12 p.m to 6 p.m daily.

But, Harman warned to only stop by the shelter to pick out a furry friend if you are serious about keeping them in the long-run. She said these pets require a lot of attention and financial stability.

“They are a lot of care. It’s costly. And another thing people don’t understand is once you adopt from the shelter, you need to give them one to two weeks to decompress to a new environment,” Harman said.

Harman said she hates to see the animal given back to the shelter later due to inability to give them all the required essentials. Her dream, though, is to see all animals go to a good home this holiday season.

“I’ve been here seven years and it’s always been my dream is on Christmas day to have every animal in a home. And that’s not happened yet,” Harman said.