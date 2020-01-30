59 News Online Update

BECKLEYWV (WVNS)- The Raleigh County Humane Society is putting on another Fur Ball this year. The Feline Fine Fur Ball takes place at Tamarack on February 8, 2020 starting at 7 p.m.

Come out for a raffle, cash bar, and a night of dancing. Jessica Stegmeir, who works the front desk at the shelter, said all of the money raised goes to the animals in Raleigh County who do not currently have a good home.