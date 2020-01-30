59 News Online Update

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
Entertainment
Covering Washington
Financial Report
U.S. & World News
Top Stories
Democrats’ early 2020 blitz to strike in Texas flops
Top Stories
Greenbrier County Commissioners unanimously pass Medical Cannabis Act
Top Stories
Raleigh County student comes in second place for Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition
Author tour for controversial ‘American Dirt’ is canceled
Fed chair sees China virus as possible risk to world economy
Fed leaves key rate unchanged at low level amid global risks
Video
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Video Center
Digital Desk
Black History Month
Digital Exclusives
Border Report Tour
Fan of the Day
Postcards Home
Veterans Voices
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Winter Weather Desk
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Some Snow Thursday Morning
Top Stories
Mostly dry again, a little bit of sun this afternoon
Top Stories
Another Cold and Cloudy Evening
Another cloudy and cold one ahead
Cloudy and Cool Tonight
Cloudy and cool to kick off the week
Sports
Auto Racing
High School Sports
NFL
Big Race – Daytona
Steeler Nation
The Big Game
WV Illustrated
Top Stories
Vanessa Bryant statement: ‘We are completely devastated’
Top Stories
Bickering escalates over MLB plan to cut 42 teams in minors
Top Stories
Chiefs’ practice facility left home alone in Kansas City
Dusty Baker replaces AJ Hinch as Houston Astros manager
Lakers return to practice amid grief over Bryant’s death
TV anchor’s meeting with Kobe Bryant sent #GirlDads trending
Living Local
Ask The Doc
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Excellence
Remarkable Women
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Contests
Big Game Football Quiz
Big Game SuperFan
Breakfast Club Giveway
Contest Winners
Dinner Bell Gift Card Giveaway
New Year, New You Fitness Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
What’s On
Alexa Flash Briefings
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Download Our Apps
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
59 News Online Update
Digital Desk
Posted:
Jan 29, 2020 / 08:33 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2020 / 08:33 PM EST
59News Online
Top Stories 1/29/2020
Your top stories and weather this Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Top Stories
Fayetteville named top adventure town
Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver
Greenbrier County Commission under investigation
Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election
Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy
Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
Par 59
Par 59: Episode 2 – The Short Game
WVU Golf hosts Big 12 Championship at The Greenbrier and earns a National bid
Quail Hollow Golf Club set to host stacked field at the Wells Fargo Championship
Par 59 Episode 1
More Par59