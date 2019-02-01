59 ONLINE: Episode 4 of Out on the Town with Taylor Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Looking to put your creativity to the test?

This weekend, 110 Marshall in Beckley is having a Valentines themed 'Love Is In The Air' painting party. What is so special about this specific event is that it is going towards a good cause.

On January 3, 2019, John and Amanda Henry welcomed their newest daughter, Katelynn Joy. She was born with a cleft palate and then later was diagnosed with Pierre Robin Sequence. This caused the Henry family to endure a number of sleepless nights at the Cincinatti Children's Hospital and expensive bills.

Fortunately, the Henry family is not alone; the whole community has been extremely supportive of the family. They are doing their best to raise as much money as they can. Teachers like, Elizabeth Legg, who works with Amanda Henry said it is important to return the favor.

"They are always there to help people, they go out of their way to help people, and people know that. So I think they finally found an opportunity to give back to them and I think they've jumped on it."

That is why this Friday, 110 Marshall is putting together a step by step painting class to help raise funds. They encourage people to come out, whether you have artistic experience or not. Everything will be provided, along with some great food.

For more information, visit 110 Marshall's Facebook page. The event will be going on Friday, February 1, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be paid by check or through Paypal.