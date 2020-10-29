AAA provides winter preparation tips

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Winter is just a few weeks away and there are some things you can do to keep your car safe on snowy or icy roads.

According to AAA, nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 deaths happen every winter due to slippery conditions.

Sean Nichols, Service Manager at King Coal Chevrolet, said it is a good idea to make sure your tires are well kept.

“Well I’ll look at my tires, make sure the treads look good on my tires. And the tire pressure is good,” Nichols said.

Nichols said the next thing you should check out are your windshield wiper blades.

“Second thing I’d make sure my wipers are good they are not tore, there in good shape. And when it comes to anti-freeze I’ll check my ani-freeze,” Nichols continued.

AAA suggests checking your car battery system. Nichols also recommends this so you do not have issues starting your car during the winter months.

“Check your battery terminals, make sure they are not corroded up so your vehicle can start. And also check your air filters,” Nichols stated.

Beckley resident Raheem Brack said he winterizes his car every year in case of emergencies.

“Because I travel a lot. I really would like to make sure that I have emergency stuff in my car whether that is an extra changing of clothing or just an emergency tool kit because you never know what can happen,” Brack said.

Nichols also said it is a good idea to keep up with your oil changes and brake fluids.