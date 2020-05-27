Active Southern West Virginia helps pilot new campaign

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Active Southern West Virginia is encouraging people to Move Your Way.

The organization is one of eight chosen to pilot this campaign. Melanie Seiler, who works at Active Southern WV, said the goal of this campaign is to promote the best physical activity guidelines for Americans. It encourages people to make small changes in their lifestyles that will lead to benefits in your overall health.

“It is a campaign that promotes recommended physical activity guidelines for Americans. It gives us the recommendation of how much physical activity you could have in a week’s time,” Seiler said.

