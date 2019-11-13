Advocates discuss best ways to talk to kids about difficult topics

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Sexual abuse is a crime we hear about all too often.

Lindsay Scott works at Child Protect Mercer County as the Child Advocacy Center Coordinator. She said she works sexual abuse victims more often.

“Sexual abuse is our highest reported abuse that we interview for and that we provide trauma therapy for,” Scott said.

Scott said this issue is something parents and guardians need to be aware of. Although it will be uneasy conversation with your child, Scott said it is doable when keeping a couple of things in mind.

“It’s important to keep an open-line of communication with your child. Keep your eyes open and know it could involve someone your child trusts,” Scott said.

Scott said this open-line of communication could get you more answers and be more beneficial towards helping the situation.

“It’s natural instinct to really want to know the truth and find everything out and ask a ton of questions, but I always try to be open-ended if your child is coming to you about something. Document it, write down notes for yourself, write down exactly how they say it and what they say, that way if it needs to be reported later on, it’s reported verbatim so investigators can follow up with it,” Scott said.