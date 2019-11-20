Advocates meet to combat drug crisis

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Advocates in Wyoming County are working to tackle the drug epidemic seen throughout the county. Many businesses, organizations, and advocates in the county are part of the Governor’s Pilot Project, where financial grants were awarded to help work on getting more people into recovery treatment.

The Wyoming County Recovery Network is one of the organizations included in this project. Executive director, Andrea Acord, said they work with others to help combat the drug crisis.

“It’s really important to meet with other partners because the drug problem we have is so multi-facated, that it’s so many different areas, that a sole particular organization couldn’t begin to touch so many different things that need to be done,” Acord said.

They meet regularly to discuss upcoming opportunities and update one another on what is going on to help each other work together to better combat any issues in the community.