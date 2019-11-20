Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Advocates meet to combat drug crisis

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories for Nov. 20, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories for Nov. 20, 2019"

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Advocates in Wyoming County are working to tackle the drug epidemic seen throughout the county. Many businesses, organizations, and advocates in the county are part of the Governor’s Pilot Project, where financial grants were awarded to help work on getting more people into recovery treatment.

The Wyoming County Recovery Network is one of the organizations included in this project. Executive director, Andrea Acord, said they work with others to help combat the drug crisis.

“It’s really important to meet with other partners because the drug problem we have is so multi-facated, that it’s so many different areas, that a sole particular organization couldn’t begin to touch so many different things that need to be done,” Acord said.

They meet regularly to discuss upcoming opportunities and update one another on what is going on to help each other work together to better combat any issues in the community.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Bonnie’s Bus makes annual trip through West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bonnie’s Bus makes annual trip through West Virginia"

Local businesses preparing for small businesses Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses preparing for small businesses Saturday"

Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season"

Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County"

LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder"

Small Business lunch held in Bluefield

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business lunch held in Bluefield"

Par 59

More Par59