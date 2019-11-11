Always Free Walk of Honor Brick Dedication held for local veterans

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Always Free Honor Flight and the Denver Foundation were able to honor local veterans in a special way on Monday, November 11, 2019.

The Always Free Walk of Honor Brick Dedication turned into an annual tradition over the last few years. It is a yearly event that unveils newly honored veterans at the War Memorial Building in Princeton. Always Free Honor Flight read names of those who are now remembered on the bricks outside of the building. President Dreama Denver said names are added each year.

“We have bricks from the Spanish-American war, the American Revolution, the Civil War, WWI, WWII, and every conflict in between and since then. It’s pretty amazing when you walk around and look,” Denver said.

Loved ones of these veterans purchase the bricks that are dedicated. This is a way to raise money for Always Free Honor Flight, which consists of a group of people working to help veterans get to D.C. each spring.

“We take our veterans, free, to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built to honor their service. We see the WWII, the Korea, the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam Wall, Iwo Jima, and as many things as we can cram into a day. That’s what we do,” Denver said.

Vice President, Paul Dorsey, said this is all a chance to honor our nation’s heroes.

“If you forget who your heroes are, you lose your nation. It’s not about me, and there isn’t a Veteran here that would say it’s about them either, because we have people we look up to, and when you forget who they are, you lose your identity as a nation,” Dorsey said.