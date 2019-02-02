Ancient mystery in Wyoming County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lynco, WV (WVNS) - In the town of Lynco, on the side of a mountain lie ancient markings or petroglyphs.

The site has captured the attention of archeologists and historians for decades and has many of them stumped.

While some scholars believe the language is of Celtic origin and has a Christian meaning, the council for West Virginia Archeology documented that early native Americans were responsible.

Archeologists may never know for certain how exactly these markings came to be or what they mean, but David Sibray, a publisher with the West Virginia Explorer, said the petroglyphs teach an important lesson: people were in the area long before Christopher Columbus.

"Up until about 1650 there were many people here, and even after that period, Shawnee and Cherokee and other Indian groups would come into the area, so the idea that nobody lived here before the Europeans arrived is a misnomer," Sibray said.

Despite differing ideas, all who study the petroglyphs agree they are an important piece of history and should be preserved.