BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — St. Francis de Sales is holding a fish fry every Friday during Lent.

The fish fries start Friday, February 28, 2020 and run every Friday of Lent from 4-7 p.m. at the church located on 614 S. Oakwood Ave. in Beckley.

These fish frying dinners include baked or fried fish, crab cakes, fried shrimp, hushpuppies, fettuccine alfredo, and many more other good options to eat.