Annual Sim Wars transforms WVSOM into North Pole

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) For one day, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine became the North Pole on Friday, Jan 31 2020. Students weren’t dreaming of sugarplums, though, but a nice trophy instead. Elizabeth Ziner, Clinical Evaluation Center Medical Director, said the annual simulation war was on.

“It increases awareness of simulation in our center and the students get really excited to show off their skills in what they’re learning,” Ziner said.

Each Elf Medical Team put on their hats and medical gloves and had to save Max McDashin’ in the matter of minutes. They did this all in front of an audience and were even judged on how well they did saving one of Santa’s Helpers. First Year Student, Thao Nguyen, said they had to prepare for those minutes.

“It was a very complicated case. We didn’t know what case we were going to get coming in here. There were choices. It was a lot of fun, but it was a lot of work, so we spent many weekends coming in to prepare for it,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said it was also a way to prepare for her future.

“Something like this allows us students to get hands-on practice. I would never be able to do a chest-tube or have experience until year three or four, or even residency. Being able to learn it and do it as a first year student, that gives me a really good foundation,” Nguyen said.

All seriousness aside, Ziner said it was a fun opportunity to dress up and act out a scenario.

“It gives it a little extra fun. It takes the seriousness out of the situation a little and gives it a little levity,” Ziner said.

When the Christmas bells rang, the time was up. The second year students, the green team, won this year’s war.