Annual Sim Wars transforms WVSOM into North Pole

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories for January 31, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories for January 31, 2020"

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) For one day, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine became the North Pole on Friday, Jan 31 2020. Students weren’t dreaming of sugarplums, though, but a nice trophy instead. Elizabeth Ziner, Clinical Evaluation Center Medical Director, said the annual simulation war was on.

“It increases awareness of simulation in our center and the students get really excited to show off their skills in what they’re learning,” Ziner said.

Each Elf Medical Team put on their hats and medical gloves and had to save Max McDashin’ in the matter of minutes. They did this all in front of an audience and were even judged on how well they did saving one of Santa’s Helpers. First Year Student, Thao Nguyen, said they had to prepare for those minutes.

“It was a very complicated case. We didn’t know what case we were going to get coming in here. There were choices. It was a lot of fun, but it was a lot of work, so we spent many weekends coming in to prepare for it,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said it was also a way to prepare for her future.

“Something like this allows us students to get hands-on practice. I would never be able to do a chest-tube or have experience until year three or four, or even residency. Being able to learn it and do it as a first year student, that gives me a really good foundation,” Nguyen said.

All seriousness aside, Ziner said it was a fun opportunity to dress up and act out a scenario.

“It gives it a little extra fun. It takes the seriousness out of the situation a little and gives it a little levity,” Ziner said.

When the Christmas bells rang, the time was up. The second year students, the green team, won this year’s war.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims"

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Par 59

More Par59