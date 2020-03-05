Arrowhead Bike Farm reopens with new additions

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Arrowhead Bike Farm is growing.

Adam Stephens, the Operations Manager, said they grew so much, they had to shut down for three months to work on expanding their business.

Now, people can find a brand new bike shop. Stephens said they also revamped their Handle Bar and Kitchen Restaurant with new items on the menu. The time to explore this expansion is now. Stephens said the weekend of March 7, 2020 is a soft opening to work out all the kinks.

“Our location lends itself to not only if you’re a biker, we’re right across the street from trails, but if you’re a climber or a boater we’re right on the shuttle ride for the New River Gorge. We’re about five seconds away from rock climbing at the Kaymoor, so the location really lends itself to come and set up base and have your adventure for the weekend,” Stephens said.

The store will be open Wednesday through Sundays during the spring for anyone looking to camp out and adventure. Stephens said they plan on expanding business hours of operation in the summertime.