Athens Elementary School receives great progress report

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Schools across the state receive a Balanced Scorecard each year. Governor Jim Justice said this is a yearly progress report for each school based on how well they do in certain categories indicating academic excellence.

“Well the primary three things are mathematics, reading and english together with language arts and then attendance,” Justice said.

Athens Elementary school made it to the top of its class. Governor Justice visited Athens Elementary on Wednesday, October 30, to celebrate the school’s hard work. Gov. Justice said Athens Elementary was one of the top performing schools in the state on this year’s balanced score cards.

“You’ve met in mathematics progress, and meeting standards in English language performance, mathematics performance, and English language arts progress,” Justice said.

Athens Elementary Principal, Shelley Weiss, said she is proud of the effort everyone makes daily to achieve this success.

“I’m very proud of our school for the hard work they’ve put in throughout the year, and this is just the recognition that they so deserve for the time and effort they’ve put in to really coming in every day and working hard and doing their very best,” Weiss said.

Weiss said their work is not over; their goal is to score even higher next year, with a focus on attendance.

“We achieved in 4 out of the 5 categories, but we’re missing one. To know that only one school in the whole state achieved that and we were so close and could have been another school that did that, I’m hoping the students realize how important it is in attendance that they be here everyday. Everyday counts,” Weiss said.