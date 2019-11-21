Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine opens ice rink

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Exhibition Coal mine is giving people the opportunity to put on some ice skates and enjoy some time with loved ones this holiday season. Sitting outside of the exhibition coal mine is an ice skating rink that will be open starting Saturday, November 23, and run through December 8, 2019, with affordable prices.

“It’s six dollars for adults and three dollars for children, so it’s very affordable for an hour. They tell us that after twenty to thirty minutes, people are tired and in need of a break anyway,” said Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley Events.

Moorefield said this is fun for the whole family, but it is only here for two weeks. But, do not worry, weather ca not keep you from skating.

“This is a synthetic ice, so it doesn’t melt and so people can come out whatever the weather is going to be over the next few weeks and enjoy it,” she said.

Even if you cannot skate, they have ‘learners’ that are available to take on the ice with you. Proving that anyone can come out and enjoy a Hallmark movie come to life.

“People just look for fun things to do during the holidays. This ice rink is only going to be here for two weeks so we encourage people to come enjoy it,” Moorefield said.

The Appalachian Coal Town Christmas Festival will also run through both weekends the rink is open.

