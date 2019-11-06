Beckley Police not shaving this November for the kids

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police officers are growing their beards out for a good cause this month.

Many officers at the Beckley Police Department are participating in a No Shave November challenge to raise money for the West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders organization. Officers began working on growing their beards on the first of the month.

Jake Corey, Deputy Chief at the Police Department, said everything is posted to their website for people to vote and see weekly updates posted for each officer involved.

“We’ve set up an online competition with all the officers and their names. You can go in there and individually vote for as many officers as you want or an individual officer. Each dollar raised is one vote, so you can vote twenty dollars for one officer and it’s twenty votes, or split it up and vote for all the officers, because it all goes towards a great cause,” Corey said.

They will wear their beards all throughout the month, but will officially be able to shave again when December 6, 2019 hits. People can visit their website by clicking here to vote and donate for the cause.