Bluefield Fire Station in need of money, renovation

BLUEFIELD,WV (WVNS) — It has been standing since 1987 and now, the Bluefield Fire Department Station 3 closed its doors. Chief Rick Cary said water leaked into the building and there is a lot of mold. But that is not all that has wreaked havoc on this station.

“The roof down at Station 3 started leaking as well, and we’ve tried replacing it ourselves, did the best we could. But they was also leaking inside the station and that caused mold up in the ceiling and then in the ducts as well, so we had to change all of that out,” Cary said.

The fire station was originally built as a temporary station, but now serves multiple communities across Mercer County. Firefighter Joshua Barber said closing those doors restricts their ability to quickly be on scene when there is an emergency.

“Really everybody. We would like to have all stations open for different response times,” Barber said.

Businesses and other organizations received letters and now, Cary said they are asking those they protect to help them.

“So now we’re reaching out to the citizens in the community surrounding us seeing if they can help us and support us back,” Cary said.

The Mercer County Commission is also getting involved. Commissioner Greg Puckett said the commissioners are waiting for information on the amount of money the Bluefield Fire Department needs.

“Once we have that, we’ll be able to hopefully move forward to see if we can try to do something on our end,” Puckett said.