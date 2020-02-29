Bluefield Police Department gears up for Explorers Program

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories February 28th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories February 28th"

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield Police Explorers Program returns next weekend, starting Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The goal of this program is to help kids get to know their local police officers more. The Police Explorers will meet to learn about different law enforcement lessons. Sgt. Brian Copenhaver with the department said kids get hands-on experience working with officers to catch a glimpse at their daily life on the job.

“They’re going to learn about fingerprinting, they’re going to learn about the dangers of smoking, the dangers of drugs. It’s going to be numerous different officers and numerous different topics,” Sgt. Copehnaver said.

They also provide a free lunch to kids who come to learn.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Parent of Greenbrier East Student speaks out about conflict at rivalry basketball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parent of Greenbrier East Student speaks out about conflict at rivalry basketball game"

UPDATE: Jury finds Ariel Bennett guilty on 3 counts of child neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Jury finds Ariel Bennett guilty on 3 counts of child neglect"

Bennett case sets precedent; substance abuse doesn't excuse child neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bennett case sets precedent; substance abuse doesn't excuse child neglect"

UPDATE: Honey the shelter gets adopted following online controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Honey the shelter gets adopted following online controversy"

Shelter dog gets not-so-sweet response from anti-pit bull groups after library event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter dog gets not-so-sweet response from anti-pit bull groups after library event"

Trial continues for mother accused of killing her baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial continues for mother accused of killing her baby"

Par 59

More Par59