Bluefield Police Department gears up for Explorers Program

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield Police Explorers Program returns next weekend, starting Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The goal of this program is to help kids get to know their local police officers more. The Police Explorers will meet to learn about different law enforcement lessons. Sgt. Brian Copenhaver with the department said kids get hands-on experience working with officers to catch a glimpse at their daily life on the job.

“They’re going to learn about fingerprinting, they’re going to learn about the dangers of smoking, the dangers of drugs. It’s going to be numerous different officers and numerous different topics,” Sgt. Copehnaver said.

They also provide a free lunch to kids who come to learn.