Bluefield State College commemorates Black History Month

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Administrators at Bluefield State College make sure students recognize Black History Month. The college invited a guest speaker to present cartoons to students on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Keith Knight is an artist and social satirist portraying issues in America, such as racism. He said he wants students to walk away from his presentation able to call out injustice.

“To have conversations about and call people out on their racism, on their sexism, on homophobia or anything like that. If you don’t call them out, they’re gonna think this is okay,” Knight said.

The college is holding other opportunities on campus for students to recognize Black History Month.