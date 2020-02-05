Bluefield State College kicks-off Black History Month celebration

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Administrators at Bluefield State College are making sure students on campus observe Black History Month.

The college kicked-off the month with keynote speaker, Dr. Wornie Reed. Reed said he made the trip to Bluefield State College to talk with the students about the significance African Americans have in our every day lives. Reed said he was doing something a little different to make the speech more impactful.

“I’m going to talk about how everybody in here is affected by inventions that African Americans have made,” Reed said.

His speech walked the students through a scenario to show how the every day items they use come from African American inventions. If you missed this event, administrators told 59 News that the entire month is filled with events to honor black history month.

