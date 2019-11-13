Bluefield State College postpones Humanities Challenge

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)- The Seventh Annual Humanities Challenge at Bluefield State College was postponed.

The event was originally scheduled for 11 am Wednesday, November 11, but due to school delays, they had to postpone. Four high schools were entered into the competition with an additional nine schools being invited to attend. This event provides scholarships to Bluefield State College for the winners.

Right now, the challenge has not been rescheduled.