Bluefield State College recognizes veterans

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Veterans day is over, but Bluefield State College still honored local veterans on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 for their service.

The event was held at the Basic Science Auditorium. Anyone could attend the event. It was a ceremony that included guest speaker, Major General Roosevelt Allen.

Allen is a veteran himself, and said it is always important to honor veterans.

“Really without veterans, there would be no land of the free. Without veterans, we wouldn’t have the United States of America. We’ve had military members and people that have fought in every battle and without them, we really wouldn’t have the United States of America like we would today,” Allen said.

