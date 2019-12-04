Blues, Brews, and BBQ comes back to Chuck Mathena Center

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories - Dec. 3rd, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories - Dec. 3rd, 2019"

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)- Blues, Brews, and BBQs is back at the Chuck Mathena Center Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6 p.m.

This is the third year in a row that Child Law Services is throwing this event. They work to help provide resources to children in their day to day lives. Executive Director Cathy Wallace said buying tickets for their event helps raise money for a good cause.

“This year we’re raising money for an additional building that we are going to move into. We’ve received some federal grant money that is going to allow us to open a counseling center and offer counseling to children who have been through trauma and also staff who will help children with special needs who have also been through trauma too,” Wallace said. “Helping them in the education system, helping if they have to go to court, just helping them navigate guardianship and all those things our kids may face so it’s really something that effects the whole community.”

You can buy tickets before or at the door for this event, and for more information on the event, visit their website here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures"

Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday"

Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree"

A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures"

Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions"

Tips on how to deal with black ice when driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips on how to deal with black ice when driving"

Par 59

More Par59