Blues, Brews, and BBQ comes back to Chuck Mathena Center

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)- Blues, Brews, and BBQs is back at the Chuck Mathena Center Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6 p.m.

This is the third year in a row that Child Law Services is throwing this event. They work to help provide resources to children in their day to day lives. Executive Director Cathy Wallace said buying tickets for their event helps raise money for a good cause.

“This year we’re raising money for an additional building that we are going to move into. We’ve received some federal grant money that is going to allow us to open a counseling center and offer counseling to children who have been through trauma and also staff who will help children with special needs who have also been through trauma too,” Wallace said. “Helping them in the education system, helping if they have to go to court, just helping them navigate guardianship and all those things our kids may face so it’s really something that effects the whole community.”

You can buy tickets before or at the door for this event, and for more information on the event, visit their website here.