Candidates for Greenbrier County Commission discuss platforms

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Commission race is a race everyone will be watching throughout the Greenbrier Valley.

Commission President Lowell Rose is running against Dan Withrow.

Rose said he wants to finish the projects he recently started on the commission.

“If I make a ten to twenty million dollar impact to Greenbrier County it will be the biggest over drive to the county. We can bring soccer teams in and have teams playing on five fields,” Rose stated



Rose said whether he wins or loses, this will be his last time running for commissioner.

Withrow said he wants to add more recreation opportunities in Greenbrier county.

“My big thing is more transparency on the county commission and it goes back to the sports plex. That they had one meeting, and three commissioners decided that this was a good project,” Withrow stated.