GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Senator Shelley Moore Capito (WV-R) announced $300,000 in funding from the USDOL to modernize aerospace training in West Virginia.

According to Capito, the funding from the US Department of Labor will be for the West Virginia community and Technical College System on behalf of New River Community and Technical College. More specifically, the funding will be used to modernize the state’s aerospace training by providing AR/VR equipment that is in line with the Federal Aviation Administration’s standards.

Capito secured $241,135,000 in total for direct spending throughout West Virginia for projects/initiatives for the 2022 Fiscal Year.

I’m pleased to have secured this funding for New River Community and Technical College, ensuring modernized training for their FAA certifications… The aerospace industry in West Virginia continues to grow and making sure pilots, crews, ground control, and air traffic control are prepared for future challenges in their careers is incredibly important for the safety of passengers and helps keep our economy moving. Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)