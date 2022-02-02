Chicken caught sneaking past Pentagon security

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) – According to an animal welfare organization, a wandering chicken was caught clucking around a security area at the Pentagon.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says the loose hen was found Monday, January 31, 2022, near the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters. She was taken into custody by one of the group’s staff members. It has not yet been discovered where the chicken came from or how she got to the Pentagon.

A Welfare League spokesperson said the hen is believed to be a Rhode Island Red due to her brown feathers, red comb and wattles. She’s been named Henny Penny, and the animal group said she’ll soon be going to live at a local animal sanctuary.