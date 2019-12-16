ChildLaw Services, Inc. receives grant from AEP

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)- ChildLaw Services received a grant from American Electric Power on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

ChildLaws Services Executive Director, Cathy Wallace, said the organization works daily to help kids in the community.

“A caseload of 400 children who have all been used or neglected and it’s hard at the end of the day,” Wallace said.

The work they do for these kids inspired AEP to award them a grant of $50,000. Ronn Robinson, External Fairs Manager at Appalachian Power, was there to present the check from AEP.

“It’s always a good feeling to be able to give back. These foundation grants, and there are others we do throughout the year, are targeted to help us do that and make an impact in the communities that we serve,” Robinson said.

Wallace said the $50,000 grant will go towards a project for ChildLaw Services. According to Wallace, they outgrew their current building on Princeton Ave. They want to completely relocate, or acquire another building in Princeton.

“It’s really important to us for the house to be a safe haven for children. That’s why we’re looking for a house type structure, so they’ll feel welcome and warm and know that they can have somebody who’s going to support them on their journey towards recovery,” Wallace said.