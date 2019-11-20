Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Community Cabinet opens in Pineville

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories for Nov. 20, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories for Nov. 20, 2019"

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One woman in Wyoming County decided to give to those in need.

Mandie Morgan put together a blessing box, which she is calling the Community Cabinet. People can find ready-to-eat food, as well as gloves and scarves to stay warm inside the cabinet.

Morgan said she just wants to give to those who may not be as fortunate as she is.

“You come from a small town, you tend to know just about everybody you look at. So seeing my friends and everybody I know and care about not have the basic necessities they need, really motivated me to do something about it,” Morgan said.

Morgan said anyone is welcome to grab something from the Community Cabinet. She also encouraged everyone to donate items to the Cabinet.

The Community Cabinet is located in East Pineville, off of Appalachian Highway.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Bonnie’s Bus makes annual trip through West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bonnie’s Bus makes annual trip through West Virginia"

Local businesses preparing for small businesses Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses preparing for small businesses Saturday"

Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season"

Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County"

LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder"

Small Business lunch held in Bluefield

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business lunch held in Bluefield"

Par 59

More Par59