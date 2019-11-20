Community Cabinet opens in Pineville

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One woman in Wyoming County decided to give to those in need.

Mandie Morgan put together a blessing box, which she is calling the Community Cabinet. People can find ready-to-eat food, as well as gloves and scarves to stay warm inside the cabinet.

Morgan said she just wants to give to those who may not be as fortunate as she is.

“You come from a small town, you tend to know just about everybody you look at. So seeing my friends and everybody I know and care about not have the basic necessities they need, really motivated me to do something about it,” Morgan said.

Morgan said anyone is welcome to grab something from the Community Cabinet. She also encouraged everyone to donate items to the Cabinet.

The Community Cabinet is located in East Pineville, off of Appalachian Highway.