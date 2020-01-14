Community gathers to aid family in need

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – A family is left having to rebuild their home after it went up in flames back in December.

Members of the community went to a benefit concert on Sunday Jan. 12, 2020 at Weathered Ground Brewery to help raise money for Nate Poland and Tori Lilly.

Poland and Lilly are active in the local music industry and had several local bands perform at the benefit, including Matt Mullins & the Bridgedowns. Matt Mullins, lead singer, said the cause and the local bands had people traveling from all over to help out.

“They didn’t have house insurance, unfortunately. So Nate is going to build a new house. They’ve got a girl named Amethyst and she’s four and they’re all starting completely over. He’s going to build a new house where their house was,” Mullins said.

There is a Facebook fundraiser called Nate and Tori’s Personal Emergency Fundraiser for people to donate.