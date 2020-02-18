Concord University cracks down on spam emails

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories February 18th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories February 18th"

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Anyone can fall victim to spam or phishing emails. Cayce Will, Chief Information Officer at Concord University, said spam emails are actually something many universities battle.

“We have thousands and thousands of students and thousands of previous students, alumni and everyone of them has an email address and they’re all essentially on a big database on the internet,” Will said.

Concord is one of many universities that fall victim to spam emails. But, IT officials at the university were able to receive a feature from Microsoft that will allow them to control simple mail transfer protocol, which is used in specific mailing systems. Will said this feature helps them detect and filter out the spam emails.

“It’s all back-end on the email server side. Our email administrators saw this huge spike in email volume and they don’t know what to do about it, they couldn’t control it basically. This security feature now allows us to shut it down before it can even happen,” Will said.

But, Will still encourages everyone to be careful when opening any email they receive.

“When you receive any email, even if it looks like a valid account, you treat it with a lot of skepticism. Check it. Make sure the email headers match what you expect. The content should be expected,” Will said.

If it it not the content you are expecting, Will said to leave it alone so you do not fall victim to hackers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New hotel will bring jobs, money to Raleigh County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hotel will bring jobs, money to Raleigh County"

Raleigh County hopes to cut jail costs down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County hopes to cut jail costs down"

Raleigh County Commissioners pass Second Amendment Resolution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Commissioners pass Second Amendment Resolution"

LATEST: Greenbrier County Board of Education releases statement regarding fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Greenbrier County Board of Education releases statement regarding fight"

DEPUTIES: Arrest made after man shot in Raleigh County

Thumbnail for the video titled "DEPUTIES: Arrest made after man shot in Raleigh County"

Officials discuss changes coming to Ronceverte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials discuss changes coming to Ronceverte"

Par 59

More Par59