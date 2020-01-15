Concord University ESports team triumphs in 3-Peat

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University’s Esports team is taking the nation by storm. The team completed a 3-0 sweep in the CCL 2020 Kickoff Tournament Grand Finals last weekend.

With big wins means,lots of practice time. Coach Jacob Neerland said he and the teammates spend tens of hours a week preparing themselves for a win.

“On a normal week, I’m putting in 60 hours a week. That’s minimum. If we’re getting ready for tournaments, I’m pushing 100. But my students are here more than I am,” Neerland said.

Neerland said the regular season kicks back up on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

