Concord University’s Graphic Design Program among top in the state

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University’s Graphic Design program was recognized among the best in the state by Animation Career Review.

Kevin Bennington is the Associate Professor of Art and Advertising Graphic Design. He said they were ranked third in the state after pushing their students above and beyond all expectations. He said the availability they have to updated technology also helped.

“I feel like one of the things that draws the students in is our state of the art technology that we do have here at Concord. We do have a Mac lab that has 22 Mac computers,” Bennington said.

Bennington also said the students spend part of their time at school interning abroad and locally, getting hands-on experience in the real world.

