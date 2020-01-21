Congresswoman Carol Miller takes tour of Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R- WV) and other members of her team toured the City of Bluefield in Mercer County on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Miller said it was important to be able see all of the projects going on in Bluefield.

“Because it’s so important to me that we are able to grow. Bluefield is doing a wonderful job with Intuit. It’s so exciting what’s all happening,” Miller said.

She was able to see first-hand the impact the Intuit and Alorica Customer Success Center had on Bluefield’s economy. John Miller, the facility site director with Alorica, said so far, the business brought 65 jobs to the city of Bluefield.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to show what we do, how we do and just let the employees get an opportunity to show off a little bit for the Congresswoman. Great opportunity,” Miller said.

Congresswoman Miller also toured the Commercialization Station and CREA Makerspace. She caught a glimpse of the future innovation lab being worked on in the Bluefield Arts Center. Jim Spencer, the Executive Director at Bluefield Economic Development Authority, said it was a great opportunity to have Congresswoman Miller experience everything happening in Bluefield.

“Communication with her office is tremendous. She’s got a great staff. We appreciate what she’s doing to take hours of her time. She’s been with us since 10 o’clock and it’s 2 o’clock, so she spent four hours touring projects in Bluefield, so we really appreciate her time and effort,” Spencer said.