Appalachian League President discusses future of baseball during Rep. Carol Miller’s visit

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)- The Princeton Rays and Bluefield Blue Jays could be on the chopping block as MLB officials decide whether to keep some minor league teams operational.

Dan Moushon, President of the Appalachian League, along with representatives from both baseball teams, sat down with Congresswoman Carol Miller on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, while she was in Bluefield.

“As a league, last year we donated 2.8 million in community service hours in time. It’s just crucial to keep baseball here,” Moushon said

Miller told 59 News she was in favor of keeping the minor league teams in Mercer County.