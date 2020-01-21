Appalachian League President discusses future of baseball during Rep. Carol Miller’s visit

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories for January 21, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories for January 21, 2020"

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)- The Princeton Rays and Bluefield Blue Jays could be on the chopping block as MLB officials decide whether to keep some minor league teams operational.

Dan Moushon, President of the Appalachian League, along with representatives from both baseball teams, sat down with Congresswoman Carol Miller on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, while she was in Bluefield.

“As a league, last year we donated 2.8 million in community service hours in time. It’s just crucial to keep baseball here,” Moushon said

Miller told 59 News she was in favor of keeping the minor league teams in Mercer County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayette County to allow medical cannabis organizations to operate within county

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County to allow medical cannabis organizations to operate within county"

Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together"

Lewisburg honors MLK with annual march

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg honors MLK with annual march"

U.S. Navy to name aircraft carrier after Dorie Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Navy to name aircraft carrier after Dorie Miller"

Community raises money to pay for Emma McCoy's headstone

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community raises money to pay for Emma McCoy's headstone"

Wyoming county mother demands change, says her son was target of "racial threat"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming county mother demands change, says her son was target of "racial threat""

Par 59

More Par59