Coronavirus impacting weddings, proms

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Women all over the country are currently in search of the perfect dress. However, Jean Ann’s Bridal and Prom owner, Jean Skaggs, said a majority of dresses come in from China, and the Coronavirus is causing some of those dresses to get here late.

“They shut down the factories for a period of about two weeks. We finally got all the factories online, and now the people who give the fabric, seems to have shut down,” Skaggs said.

Skaggs said they are disinfecting any dresses that come in from overseas. She is also encouraging people to consider buying dresses off the rack. She said the shop tries to make finding the perfect dress a fun experience.

“If you want to come in with your bridal party and have champagne and stuff, we will cater to your needs,” Skaggs said.

For the brides-to-be looking for more than the dress, but that perfect venue, it might exist right here in the mountain state. Bridget Gibson helps create the perfect scene for weddings at Glade Springs Resort. She said staying closer to home will help cut down on the chances of the Coronavirus getting in the way of the big day.

“If they have some concern, it’s nice to have travel-guard insurance, something like that. But normally as long as you use local vendors, you’re perfectly fine,” Gibson said.

Finding something old, something borrowed, and something blue locally could stop the virus from getting in the way of your dream wedding.

“Of course we don’t want to lose the meaning behind the wedding,” Skaggs said.