Countdown on for Princeton’s New Year’s Eve celebration

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — People are currently in the Christmas spirit, but those in Princeton are already gearing up to ring in the new decade.

Mercer Street will be transformed into an area of fun for everyone on New Year’s Eve. The festivities start at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019.

Lori McKinney is the organizer of Downtown Countdown. She said there is many different things for people to do to ring in the new year.

“We’ve got the ball drop, we’ve got the fireworks which is always epic, leading into that big moment, you can enjoy fire dancers and ice sculptors and gaming theatre. There’s a black light art space inside the Renaissance Theatre with all kinds of activities inside with DJs, temporary tattoos for the kids and there will be craft activities,” McKinney said.

For more information on making this New Year’s Eve one you’ll never forget, visit the Downtown Countdown website here.