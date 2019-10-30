Crescent Elementary claims Championship titles

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Crescent Elementary School is celebrating a couple of sports wins!

The Crescent Elementary School Girls Volleyball team became the Raleigh County Elementary Principal’s Association Champions Saturday, October 26, 2019. Principal Theresa Lewis said this is the first time in school history that the volleyball team won this championship.

“(They’re) a tremendous group of young ladies who learned to work together and play the game beautifully,” Lewis said.

The boys basketball team also took home the County Championship title Monday, October 28, 2019. They finished the season 24-0, the second time they’ve been able to do this.

Kids on the teams said these sports are something worth dedicating time for.

“It makes me feel good and makes me stay in shape,” said basketball player Vince Umberger.

“We’re really dedicated,” said volleyball player Jenna Joice.