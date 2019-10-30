1  of  4
Breaking News
UMWA: Murray Energy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Manhunt underway after missing teenager, suspected abductor spotted in Hanover County, Virginia UPDATE: Missing Louisa teen, suspect could be in West Virginia LATEST: Police identify suspect in Beckley bank robbery

Crescent Elementary claims Championship titles

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories for Oct. 29, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories for Oct. 29, 2019"

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Crescent Elementary School is celebrating a couple of sports wins!

The Crescent Elementary School Girls Volleyball team became the Raleigh County Elementary Principal’s Association Champions Saturday, October 26, 2019. Principal Theresa Lewis said this is the first time in school history that the volleyball team won this championship.

“(They’re) a tremendous group of young ladies who learned to work together and play the game beautifully,” Lewis said.

The boys basketball team also took home the County Championship title Monday, October 28, 2019. They finished the season 24-0, the second time they’ve been able to do this.

Kids on the teams said these sports are something worth dedicating time for.

“It makes me feel good and makes me stay in shape,” said basketball player Vince Umberger.

“We’re really dedicated,” said volleyball player Jenna Joice.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Par 59

More Par59