Crews respond to house fire in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out in Hinton. Dispatchers told 59News the call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

The house fire is at the corner of 9th avenue and Temple Street in Hinton. Dispatchers ask the community to steer clear of the area and find alternate routes. Hinton Fire Department and Summers County Volunteer Fire Department responded. There is no word of any injuries at this time. Stick with 59 News as more details become available.

LATEST POSTS: