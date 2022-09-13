APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer.

The sixteenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the case of a missing man found dismembered in a septic tank a year later, is available right now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and here on our website.

44-year-old Travis Summers was last seen at the One Stop convenience store on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley, on Wednesday May 7, 2014. For nine months no one saw or heard from him. When his body was found dismembered nine months later, police began an investigation suspecting foul play. Travis Summers’ family wasn’t notified that the remains were his until nearly an entire year after his disappearance. The cause? his body was unrecognizable. Travis’ case is a showcase of how remarkable resources can provide a family with some closure, but can there be more? Will the murderer of Travis Summers ever be found?

