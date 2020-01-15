Dangers of social media addiction

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories Wednesday, January 15, 2020"

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — For most people, social media has become a part of our daily lives. But, the Social Media Addiction Statistics Marketers show it can quickly turn into an addiction if you are not careful. It is something Kristen O’Sullivan, the Director of Student Support Services at Concord University, sees every day at the university.

“People tend to go to social media before they go to talk to actual people directly face to face. It’s not all bad, but it can lead to some real challenges if folks are ignoring the other things they need to do in their lives,” O’Sullivan said.

The Social Media Addiction Statistics Marketers claim 210 million people suffer from social media addiction, making it hard for some people to tear their eyes away from the screen. O’Sullivan said she sees a lot of students traveling with their eyes glued to their cell phone screens.

A lot of those addictions fall on the younger generations, including single females.

“That desire for immediate gratification and to escape what’s happening inside your own world goes directly into that,” O’Sullivan said.

She also said this trend in the younger generations has also become a trend in the work place now.

“Often people’s work environments will expect them to reply to emails, phone calls and texts, but even at this point we’ve gotten to the place where we do that through Facebook messenger, and other forms of social media,” O’Sullivan said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

WV Ski Industry holds press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Ski Industry holds press conference"

Students visit WVU Tech for Dow Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students visit WVU Tech for Dow Day"

WV House of Delegates debates abortion bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV House of Delegates debates abortion bill"

City of Beckley could soon follow Raleigh County in approving medical cannabis ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Beckley could soon follow Raleigh County in approving medical cannabis ordinance"

Raleigh County Commission unanimously approves medical marijuana ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County Commission unanimously approves medical marijuana ordinance"

New fee implemented for volunteers at Monroe County schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "New fee implemented for volunteers at Monroe County schools"

Par 59

More Par59