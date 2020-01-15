Dangers of social media addiction

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — For most people, social media has become a part of our daily lives. But, the Social Media Addiction Statistics Marketers show it can quickly turn into an addiction if you are not careful. It is something Kristen O’Sullivan, the Director of Student Support Services at Concord University, sees every day at the university.

“People tend to go to social media before they go to talk to actual people directly face to face. It’s not all bad, but it can lead to some real challenges if folks are ignoring the other things they need to do in their lives,” O’Sullivan said.

The Social Media Addiction Statistics Marketers claim 210 million people suffer from social media addiction, making it hard for some people to tear their eyes away from the screen. O’Sullivan said she sees a lot of students traveling with their eyes glued to their cell phone screens.

A lot of those addictions fall on the younger generations, including single females.

“That desire for immediate gratification and to escape what’s happening inside your own world goes directly into that,” O’Sullivan said.

She also said this trend in the younger generations has also become a trend in the work place now.

“Often people’s work environments will expect them to reply to emails, phone calls and texts, but even at this point we’ve gotten to the place where we do that through Facebook messenger, and other forms of social media,” O’Sullivan said.