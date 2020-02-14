Dangers teenagers face when dating

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. Our youngest group of love birds are new to the dating world and often do not realize if a relationship is unhealthy. Teen dating violence can be seen around the country and even right here in our area.

Tonya Milam, manager at Starting Points in Princeton, said it is important to talk to your kids about physical and emotional violence teens may face while dating.

“Make sure that you feel comfortable. If it’s something that you feel slightly uncomfortable about you need to take a step back and ask an adult for some more advice and guidance. At the end of the day, if it is something you’re not comfortable with, maybe end the relationship,” Milam said.

Milam also said to watch out for mood swings in teenagers. That change in personality can be a sign of a victim of violent relationships.