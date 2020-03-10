Daylight Saving and the impact it has on seasonal depression

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With spring in the air, we recently sprung ahead an hour for Daylight Saving Time. A lot of people battle seasonal depression during the winter months. Seeing the sun shine longer throughout the day can help lift spirits.

Kyle Yoder, a therapist at Pyramid Counseling, warned that Daylight Saving Time can throw-off your sleep schedule and even cause depression despite winter being over. He said there are ways to beat this and keep your mental health in check as we roll into spring.

“You might think about going to bed an hour earlier, just making practical adjustments to your sleep schedule. There are some other things you can do to combat it. Make sure your diet is consistently a healthy diet, making sure that there is physical exertion activity, exercise in your life are all things that help our body make those adjustments,” Yoder said.

People are also encouraged to take vitamins to help beat any mental funk.