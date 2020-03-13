Delivery drivers take precautions as coronavirus concerns grow

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — It is a tough job being a delivery driver. The daily job consists of showing up to different homes and public places. Orion Munoz is a delivery driver at Zappers, and said sometimes he is showing up to places he does not know that well.

He also said the Coronavirus is making him think about the little things on the job.

“It’s not in West Virginia yet, but it’s always in the back of my mind. I’m always keeping my hands clean,” Munoz said.

That is something he said he implemented into his work routine.

“Typically after deliveries, I will put hand sanitizer on my hands. I got to get hand sanitizer on them. I’ll wash my hands everytime I get back to work,” Munoz said.

He said that if the virus is detected in WV, he is prepared to continue working.

