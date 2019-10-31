Division of Highways preps for severe weather

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Cold, wet weather hitting the area over the next few days has workers at crews with the Division of Highways District 10 in Mercer County preparing to tackle any roads in need.

Luckily, Joe Pack, Maintenance Engineer with the Division of Highways, said November 1 marks the first day of their Snow Removal and Ice Control season.

“We’ve spent the last two or three weeks prepping all of our trucks and making sure all of our salt and stone supplies are properly inventored, and that we have enough to face the season,” Pack said.