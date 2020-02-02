Doctors recommend taking precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Coronavirus is starting to put people on edge. Although there are no confirmed cases in southern West Virginia, some people are taking precautionary measures to keep themselves healthy.

Medical experts are encouraging people to drink lots of fluids and wash your hands. People can also look into wearing a surgical mask when out in public. There is a lot of debate about whether the masks work, but Zonaira Gul, an infectious disease doctor at Beckley ARH Southern WV Clinic, said if worn correctly, the masks can be extremely helpful.

“Surgical masks they can prevent infection, transmission infection, up to 85 percent if worn persistently,” Doctor Gul said.

Doctor Gul also encouraged those working in the medical field take advantage of these masks during this time to fight against getting sick while caring for patients.